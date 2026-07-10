Golf: Bossier City’s Hudson Greene leads LGA Boys’ Junior Amateur by one shot heading into final round

Airline rising junior Hudson Greene has a one-stroke lead going into the final round of The Louisiana Golf Association Boys’ Junior Amateur.

Greene shot a second consecutive 6-under par 66 in the second round Thursday at the Santa Maria Golf Club in Baton Rouge. First-round leader Kye Hanks of Lake Charles shot a 68 and is in second.

Unless someone else shoot a very low score or the leaders falter, the championship will be decided between Greene and Hanks in Friday’s final round.

Hanks is six shots ahead of third-place Maddox Mowad of Monroe and seven clear of fourth-place Hudson Partin of Denham Springs.

Greene and Hanks both finished runner-up in their respective LHSAA state tournaments in May — Greene in Division I and Hanks in Division II at St. Louis Catholic.

Greene started his round at 7:39 a.m. He followed pars on the first two holes with consecutive birdies. Greene eagled the par 5 5th to go 4 under for the round.

After consecutive pars, he had his first bogey of the tournament on the par 4 8th. Greene parred the 9th and made the turn at 3 under on the day.

After making par on the 10th and 11th, he again had back-to-back birdies. He parred the next three holes then finished strong for the second straight day with an eagle on the 18th.

Greene had to wait several hours to find out where he would stand going into the final round.

Hanks teed off at 12:09 p.m. and there were a couple of weather delays.

With six birdies in his the first 15 holes, Hanks got to 13 under for the tournament. But he bogeyed the final two holes.

Benton rising senior Grace Goodwin is tied for seventh going into the final round of the Girls’ Junior, which is also being played at Santa Maria.

She shot an 81 Thursday and is at 11 over. Brusly’s Maci Williams shot a 66 and is at 11 under, six strokes ahead of Denham Springs’ Evelynn Artieta.