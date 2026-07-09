SCAM ALERT: Scammers Impersonating Benton Police Department

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Benton Police Department are warning the public about an active phone scam targeting area residents.

Scammers are spoofing the Benton Police Department’s telephone number so it appears on caller ID as though the call is coming directly from the department. The caller then identifies themselves as a Benton Police officer or even the Chief of Police, often using the names of actual department personnel to make the call appear legitimate.

The scammer falsely claims the recipient is the subject of an investigation, has outstanding warrants, or has failed to comply with a court order. They then attempt to pressure the victim into providing personal information or making an immediate payment to avoid arrest.

THIS IS A SCAM.

Criminals commonly use internet-based technology to disguise their true location and manipulate caller ID information. While the phone number may appear legitimate, it does not mean the call is actually coming from the Benton Police Department or any other law enforcement agency. Caller ID can be easily spoofed.

Remember:

• Law enforcement will never call you and demand payment to avoid arrest.

• Law enforcement will never ask for payment by gift cards, cryptocurrency, payment apps, or wire transfer.

• Never provide personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller claiming to be a law enforcement officer.

• If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately.

If you are unsure whether a call is legitimate, contact the agency directly using a phone number you know is official, not the number provided by the caller or displayed on your caller ID. The Federal Trade Commission warns that scammers frequently use real officer names and spoof legitimate phone numbers to convince victims their calls are authentic.

Please help protect your family, friends, and neighbors by sharing this information. Awareness is one of the best defenses against these scams.

For more info on SCAM Protection click https://www.bossiersheriff.org/scams