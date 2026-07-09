EXPERIENCE OF THE MAGIC OF SUMMER READING AT SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Shreve Memorial Library invites children, both young and old, to experience the magic of summer reading. As part of the library’s Plant a Seed, Read! Summer Reading Program, magicians DAT Does the Trick and Geebo the Clown will visit library branches to amaze and astound library patrons, bolstering their curiosities and imaginations. Performances will take place at Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish, and each performance is free and open to the public.

Local magician, performer and library fan favorite, DAT Does the Trick is visiting Shreve Memorial Library branches now through July 22. DAT Does the Trick’s family-friendly magic show features fantastic magic tricks, incredible balloon animals, laugh-out-loud jokes, and surprises, leaving audiences in awe and eagerly anticipating the next trick. DAT Does the Trick will perform at the following Shreve Memorial Library branches as listed below.

Thursday, July 9 at 4:00 p.m. at the Mooretown Branch , 4360 Hollywood Avenue

at 4:00 p.m. at the , 4360 Hollywood Avenue Monday, July 13 at 3:00 p.m. at the West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road

at 3:00 p.m. at the 4380 Pines Road Friday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

at 10:00 a.m. at the 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood Wednesday, July 22 at 2:00 p.m. at the Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road

Shreve Memorial Library patrons are in for a treat when Geebo the Clown comes to town July 14 through July 16. The talented magician, snake wrangler, professional face painter, juggler, balloon twister, and clown all rolled into one will present a lively interactive performance for adults and children. The show will feature amazing magic tricks, impressive juggling, live animals, and the creation of fun balloon animals for the audience. Geebo the Clown is scheduled to perform at the following Shreve Memorial Library branches on the dates and times below:

Tuesday, July 14

1:00 p.m. at the Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road

3704 Greenwood Road 4:00 p.m. at the Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher

Wednesday, July 15

11:00 a.m. at the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch , 8303 Line Avenue

, 8303 Line Avenue 2:00 p.m. at the Hosston Branch , 15478 U.S. Highway 71, Hosston

, 15478 U.S. Highway 71, Hosston 4:00 p.m. at the Means Branch, 7016 Magnolia Lane, Ida

Thursday, July 16

10:00 a.m. at the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch , 2105 Hollywood Avenue

, 2105 Hollywood Avenue 1:00 p.m. at the Oil City Branch , 102 Allen Street, Oil City

, 102 Allen Street, Oil City 4:00 p.m. at the North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian

All magic shows are free and open to the public.

The performances are presented as part of Shreve Memorial Library’s Plant a Seed, Read! Summer Reading Program, designed to plant seeds of curiosity, cultivate new skills, and grow a lifelong love of reading. The Summer Reading Program is open to all ages. Library patrons can participate by logging minutes read, attending library programs, and completing fun challenges. Children and teens will earn “Book Bucks” redeemable for fun prizes for every 20 minutes read. Those who read at least 300 minutes throughout the summer and complete the Summer Reading Program challenge will receive a variety of completion prizes and entries toward Summer Reading Program raffle drawings, featuring prizes such as Plant a Seed, Read! tumblers, mugs, artwork, gift cards, book bags, educational toys, and more. Online registration can be completed at https://shreve-lib.beanstack.org/reader365.

For more information on these and other Shreve Memorial Library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.