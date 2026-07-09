Centenary College Launches Inaugural Board of Trustees Mentor Program

Centenary College of Louisiana marked a new milestone this spring with the launch of its inaugural Board of Trustees Mentor Program, pairing members of the College’s Board of Trustees with current students in a first-of-its-kind initiative at the institution. The program was developed and coordinated by the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost.

Trustee mentors volunteered their time throughout the spring semester, with special gatherings held in conjunction with the February and May Board of Trustees meetings. The program offered students a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue with accomplished leaders around professional development, career pathways, and life after college.

“Centenary is lucky to have Trustees that care deeply about our institution and our students,” said Dr. Karen Soul, vice president of academic affairs and provost. “Our Trustees give generously of their time to the College, and this program is just another example of that commitment. As experts in their fields and leaders in our community, these Trustees are well suited to mentor our students, providing them with the knowledge and practical skills to grow and succeed.”

The program’s impact was felt on both sides of the mentoring relationship. Trustees gained fresh perspective on the student experience, while students built meaningful connections with leaders in business, law, medicine, and other fields.

“My Board of Trustees Mentorship experience has been extremely positive and transformative,” said Victoria de Pingré ’28, a rising junior majoring in philosophy and French from Shreveport. “I have immensely enjoyed learning from Lucie Thornton’s wisdom and experience, as well as developing a relationship that will significantly impact my future.”

“I am glad that I participated in this program and recommend it to others,” said trustee mentor Lucie Thornton ’79. “Being in touch with students enriches my understanding of the current issues they face.”

“Serving as a mentor was an incredibly rewarding experience,” said trustee mentor Beth DeVille ’99. “Our conversations covered everything from navigating the current job market to networking strategies and the realities of building a sustainable career path. I appreciated the opportunity to share lessons from my own professional journey while learning more about the perspective, ambition and adaptability of this generation of students.”

Hayden McConnell ’26 graduated in May and is already well into his Master of Business Administration program with the Frost School of Business. “The Board of Trustees mentor program gave me the opportunity to build a meaningful connection with a professional mentor and gain valuable insight into leadership, career development, and life after college. It was a unique experience that helped me grow both personally and professionally.” McConnell’s mentor was Barry Milligan.

“As a relatively new board member, I was happy to be part of the charter team,” said trustee mentor Keith Considine ’96. “I look forward to maintaining my relationship with my mentee during his remaining time at Centenary and beyond. I hope we scale the program going forward.”

The Trustee mentors were Keith Considine; Beth DeVille; Lennis Elston; Tara Hammack; Barry Milligan; George Nelson Jr.; and Lucie Thornton.

Student Mentees: Hannah (Victoria) de Pingré, junior, philosophy and French, Shreveport; Jameson Feeney’26, current MBA student, Shreveport; Luke Guillot, senior, political science, Gonzales; Hayden McConnell ’26, current MBA student, Flower Mound, Texas; Henry Pudwill, senior, biology, Tyler, Texas; Jayden (Jay) Scott, junior, philosophy, Slidell; and Sophie Vidrine, biology graduate, Eunice.

Centenary College plans to continue and expand the Board of Trustees Mentor Program in the 2026–2027 academic year.