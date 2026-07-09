Thursday, July 9, 2026
Regional-State

NSU will offer Pick Up Your Brush painting class

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comments

Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic Learning and Global Engagement will offer a Pick Up Your Brush painting classes Aug. 13. 

In these classes, students learn the art of painting using step-by-step instructions to create a masterpiece of their own. No special or prior skills are required. Students will take home a completed painting at the end of every class. Children ages seven to 12 years old are allowed to enroll, but a parent must accompany the child the entire class. Parent does not have to enroll unless they participate. All supplies are included.

Aug. 13 participants will create a “Quacky Trio.” The class will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the second floor of South Hall with instructor Shanna Dees Gaspard. The session is $45. 

To register, visit https://checkout.nsula.edu/.  For more information or to register for classes visit checkout.nsula.edu or call (800) 376-2422 or (318) 357-6355.   

Stay up-to-date with NSU’s non-credit course offerings by following NSULA Online Learning and Global Engagement on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NSULA.ece.  

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