NSU will offer Pick Up Your Brush painting class

Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic Learning and Global Engagement will offer a Pick Up Your Brush painting classes Aug. 13.

In these classes, students learn the art of painting using step-by-step instructions to create a masterpiece of their own. No special or prior skills are required. Students will take home a completed painting at the end of every class. Children ages seven to 12 years old are allowed to enroll, but a parent must accompany the child the entire class. Parent does not have to enroll unless they participate. All supplies are included.

Aug. 13 participants will create a “Quacky Trio.” The class will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the second floor of South Hall with instructor Shanna Dees Gaspard. The session is $45.

To register, visit https://checkout.nsula.edu/ . For more information or to register for classes visit checkout.nsula.edu or call (800) 376-2422 or (318) 357-6355.