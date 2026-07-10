48th annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament set for Saturday and Sunday at Cargill Park

Press Release

The Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, the City of Shreveport and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission with Visit Shreveport-Bossier will hold the 48th annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament Saturday and Sunday at Cargill Park with festivities kicking off Friday.

This year’s competition is expected to bring hundreds of participants and their families to the Shreveport-Bossier community.

“The Sickle Cell Softball Tournament is a valued tradition that brings our community together while creating a meaningful impact beyond the playing field,” said Sara Nelms, Director of Sports for the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission at Visit Shreveport-Bossier. “Events like this not only celebrate community and connection, they also strengthen our local economy by bringing visitors who stay in our hotels, dine at our restaurants, shop at local businesses, and experience everything Shreveport-Bossier has to offer.”

The community is invited to join the festivities of this national softball tournament, sanctioned by the American Softball Association, including a kid’s zone, Senior Play, Home Run Derby, Long Ball, and Fireworks on Friday.. Regular tournament play will continue Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re inviting our friends and community to come out and support the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Inc., Northwest Louisiana Chapter,” said Herman Vital, Tournament Director. “Teams from across the South are coming together, and we’re looking forward to a great weekend of softball, good weather, and even better company. This tournament isn’t just about the game—it’s about raising awareness and funds for the fight against Sickle Cell.”

The Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Inc., Northwest Louisiana Chapter was originally founded in 1974 at time when little was known about sickle cell disease in the U.S.

In the beginning organization began with a focus on community education, but now its mission has expanded to include client support services, advocacy, and awareness initiatives. Today, the chapter continues its work to help individuals with sickle cell conditions live stable, productive lives through leadership, education, and impactful programs.

The tournament and activities schedule can be found here.