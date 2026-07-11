Golf: Airline’s Greene runner-up in LGA Boys’ Junior Amateur; Benton’s Goodwin fifth in Girls’ Junior

Airline rising junior Hudson Greene finished runner-up in the Louisiana Golf Association Boys’ Junior Amateur Championship Friday in Baton Rouge.

Greene led by one stroke going into the final round at the Santa Maria Golf Course. He got off to a good start and led by as many as four strokes. But he struggled on the back nine en route to a two-over par 74 and finished three strokes behind Lake Charles’ Kye Hanks.

Greene finished 10 under after shooting a pair of 66s in the first two rounds. He had an ace in the second round Thursday. Hanks, who birdied two of the last four holes, shot a 70 and finished at 13 under.

Greene has had an outstanding run in state championship events the last few months. He finished second in the LHSAA Division I tournament in May and tied for eight in the LGA Amateur Championship last month.

Benton rising senior Grace Goodwin shot a 1-under 71, a 10-stroke improvement over her second round score, and finished fifth in the Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, which was also held at Santa Maria.

She finished at 10 over. Goodwin was only one of three players to shoot under par in the final round. Her round included three birdies and two bogeys.

Brusly’s Maci Williams won by six strokes over runner-up Evelynn Artieta of Denham Springs. She shot a 71 in the final round and finished at 12 under.