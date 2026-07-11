Saturday, July 11, 2026
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Photo gallery: Delta Utilities Red River Balloon Rally

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comments

Here are some images from the first day of the Delta Utilities Red River Balloon Rally at Louisiana Downs. Photos by Robert Summerlin ([email protected], robotics.com).

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