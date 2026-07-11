American Legion baseball: Bossier Phillies begin quest for third straight state title with victory

The Bossier Phillies began their quest for a third straight American Legion Baseball state championship with an 11–1 victory over the Abbeville-based Gulf Coast Bank 29er’s Saturday at Fabacher Field in Lafayette.

The eight-team, double-elimination tournament runs through Wednesday.

Bossier plays the winner of Saturday night’s game between Retief Oil and Crowley Millers Sunday at 7 p.m.

Benton rising senior Slade Stephens was the starting pitcher. He allowed one hit, struck out two and walked three in three innings. Bryson Gates, a 2026 Benton graduate, allowed three hits, struck out two and walked two in two innings.

Every Bossier player in the lineup had a hit in the five-inning game.

Northwood rising senior Nate Cervantes went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Case Jorden, a 2026 Benton graduate, had a single a drew three walks.

Cooper Holmes, Cole Snell and Griffin Sibley all had doubles. Holmes is a 2026 Calvary Baptist graduate. Snell (2026 graduate) and Sibley (2025) are former Benton stars.

Jackson Waller, a 2025 Glenbrook graduate, had a triple and two RBI. Holmes and 2026 Evangel Christian graduate Landon Martin had two RBI each.

Other Phillies with hits were Martin, Connor Yates (2026 Cedar Creek) and Kennon Greer (2026 Benton).

The winner of the tournament advances to the Mid-South Regional Aug. 5-9 in Cherryville, N.C. The winners of the eight regional tournaments advance to the World Series.

Bossier is the two-time defending Mid-South champion. The Phillies reached the World Series semifinals last year.