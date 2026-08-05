Camp Minden opens new $12.1 million training barracks to enhance readiness

By Amber McDown

The Louisiana National Guard officially opened its new Collective Training Barracks at Camp Minden on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of a multi-million-dollar military construction project designed to strengthen training capabilities and improve operational readiness.

The new 28,358-square-foot facility, constructed at a cost of approximately $12.1 million, provides classrooms, administrative and supply offices, a full kitchen, multi-use training space, and sleeping accommodations for 168 Soldiers, including eight private rooms for officers and other personnel. The facility also has space to accommodate additional beds if needed.

Lt. Col. Collins said the project represents the combined efforts of elected officials, military leaders, and civilian partners.

“This project symbolizes the hard work and cooperation of many people including our federal and state elected officials and civilian partners here with us today,” Collins said. “The result of those efforts is this remarkable facility that will serve to enhance soldier training and operational readiness in support of Louisiana National Guard’s federal and state missions.”

Among those attending the ceremony was Louisiana Rep. Wayne McMahen.

Maj. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, described the facility as an investment in the future of the state’s military readiness.

“We’re standing before a premier $12.1 million military construction achievement spanning over 28,000 square feet that represents a critical modern leap forward in how to train, house, and sustain our troops,” Friloux said.

He added, “This complex is built for the future, to ensure that our troops remain resilient and mission ready under any conditions.”

Friloux also called the project “a testimony to what we can achieve with a strong community,” thanking Gov. Jeff Landry, Louisiana’s congressional delegation, state legislators, the Louisiana National Guard Foundation, the project’s architects, and contractors for their support.

The modern facility was designed to meet LEED Silver energy-efficiency standards and incorporates several sustainability features, including solar thermal water collectors, a 50-kilowatt solar field, and a 100-kilowatt natural gas emergency generator to reduce operating costs while improving resilience during emergencies.

Construction began in January 2024 and was completed June 30, 2026. McInnis Brothers Construction Inc. served as the general contractor. The project was designed by Sutton Beebe Babin Architects LLC in a joint venture with Somdal Associates Architecture.

The building blends modern construction with traditional military architectural elements while providing transient Soldiers with administrative, supply, classroom, training, and billeting space.

Camp Minden has played an important role in Louisiana’s military history for more than 80 years. Originally constructed as the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant during World War II, the nearly 15,000-acre installation was used to load, assemble, and package ammunition before expanding during the Korean and Vietnam wars to manufacture artillery shell components.

In the decades since, the Louisiana National Guard transformed the former ammunition plant into one of its primary training centers. Today, Camp Minden houses unit headquarters, a Regional Training Institute, the state’s Reception, Staging, and Onward Integration site for emergency response units, and Louisiana’s Youth Challenge Program.

The new barracks are expected to support Soldiers participating in training exercises and other missions while improving quality of life and expanding Camp Minden’s ability to host military personnel for years to come.