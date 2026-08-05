Mark Knackstedt, MD, joins Willis Knighton Ear, Nose, Throat & Hearing

Mark I. Knackstedt, MD, has joined Willis Knighton Ear, Nose, Throat & Hearing South, part of the Willis

Knighton Physician Network. He will see patients at both the South and Pierremont locations and provide

comprehensive medical and surgical care for all conditions of the head and neck, including hearing and

balance disorders, sinus and nasal conditions, and voice and swallowing difficulties, among others.



Dr. Knackstedt was inspired to become a doctor by his grandfather, a urologist who mentored him over the

past 20 years of his educational journey and to whom he aspires to be like, not only as a physician but as a

trusted member of the community.



“He is a man you would want to be your doctor,” Dr. Knackstedt says.



A graduate of Texas A & M University, Dr. Knackstedt attended McGovern Medical School at University Health

Science Center in Houston, where he earned his medical degree. He completed his residency at LSU Health

Sciences Center in Shreveport.



Married and the father of four, he spends much of his free time with family, devoted to teaching his children

new things every day. He also enjoys lifting weights, running, reading history and writing poetry.



Dr. Knackstedt accepts new patients and most insurance plans.