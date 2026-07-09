Golf: Bossier City’s Greene one stroke off lead after first round of LGA Boys’ Junior Amateur; Benton’s Goodwin fourth in Girls’ Junior

Airline rising junior Hudson Greene is one shot off the lead after the first round of the Louisiana Golf Association Boys’ Junior Amateur Championship.

Greene shot a 6-under par 66 in the first round Wednesday at the Santa Maria Golf Course in Baton Rouge.

Lake Charles’ Kye Hanks, the Division II runner-up at St’ Louis Catholic last spring, leads. Covington’s Ben Hendricks is third at 5 under. Monroe’s Maddox Mowad and Metairie’s Augustin Gross are tied for fourth at 4 under.

Mowad won the Division I championship at Neville last spring, finishing one stroke ahead of Greene.

Greene, who finished in a tie for eighth in the LGA State Amateur last month, parred the first five holes then had back-to-back birdies. He finished the front nine at 2 under.

Greene birdied No. 10. After three straight pars, he birdied the 14th and 15th. He parred the next two holes then finished strong with a birdie on the 18th.

Benton rising senior Grace Goodwin is fourth in the Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, also being played at Santa Maria.

She shot a 2-over 74 in the first round. Defending champion Maci Williams of Brusly leads at 5 under. Denham Springs’ Evelynn Artieta is second, three strokes back. New Orleans’ Jade Neves, last year’s runner-up, is third at 1 under.

Goodwin’s round included one birdie, three bogeys and 14 pars.

The boys’ and girls’ tournaments are both scheduled for 54 holes.