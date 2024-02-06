Krewe of Barkus & Meoux celebrates Mardi Gras

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

Laissez les bon temps rouler (Let the good times roll)!! It’s Mardi Gras season in Northwest Louisiana. And, the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux did not disappoint parade-goers when their annual pet parade rolled at

at Louisiana Downs in Bossier City on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Animal lovers dressed up their dogs, cats and all kinds of other animals for this annual “purrfect” animal centric Mardi Gras celebration.

“It’s an incredible honor to be able to represent the animal community in some small way as the Krewe’s king. It’s not only fun, but we have an obligation to serve and help fulfill our mission in helping abused, abandoned, and neglected animals. This is why I’m involved,” said Jeff Brasher, Krewe of Barkus & Meoux King XXIV.

Several local food trucks were available for this year’s event including: WonderStick, Yeero-Yeero, 318 Food, The Cajun Asian, C’s Unique SnoBalls and Good Cravingz Food Truck.

The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux XXIV Animal Royalty are King Chris Jingles and Queen Abbie; Duke OG and Duchess Bella; Duke Trooper and Duchess Mira; Prince Tucker and Princess Candy; and Prince Eddie and Princess Harli.

The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux’s mission is to develop, foster, and promote programs to benefit abused, neglected and homeless animals.