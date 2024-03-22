SBA Approves Governor Landry’s Request for a Disaster Declaration

Governor Jeff Landry’s request for a U.S. Small Business Economic Injury Disaster Declaration was approved for all 64 parishes in Louisiana. Last year’s extreme drought conditions impacted businesses across our state and affected 365,000 acres of land hurting our farmers and the agriculture industry. The drought has also led to lows in the Mississippi River causing a saltwater intrusion from the Gulf of Mexico and the Intercostal Waterway. This severely impacted crawfish farmers, processors, restaurants, grocery stores, and boilers. The drought and a subsequent freeze wreaked havoc on Louisiana’s agricultural landscape and has resulted in economic losses for the crawfish aquaculture industry.

“Agricultural businesses and industries have suffered detrimental economic impacts from the drought, saltwater intrusion, and high temperatures. With today’s federal disaster declaration approval, Louisiana’s crawfish businesses, industries, and farmers will receive the economic relief they need. I appreciate the support of the Louisiana delegation in this important matter, especially Representatives Carter, Higgins, and Scalise,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

“I’m excited to announce these federal resources for our crawfish farmers, processors, restaurants, grocery stores, and boilers. Crawfish aquaculture is more than just a product in Louisiana; it’s a way of life. Generations of farmers have dedicated themselves to this time-honored tradition, and recent climate events have resulted in financial setbacks and dealt a blow to the cultural fabric of our state. The crawfish industry is intertwined with our identity, and its preservation is crucial. These federal resources will help Louisianians recover their financial losses,” said Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (LA-02).

Apply for SBA EIDL funding here.