Self-care sets foundation for Women in LeadHERship Conference at LSUS

“Self-care is not self-indulgence. It is self-preservation.”

That sentiment by American author and civil rights activist Audre Lorde served as the foundation for the first annual Women in LeadHERship Conference on Friday at LSUS.

More than 100 women received tips and encouragement about how to balance busy careers with budding families all while not ignoring one’s one physical and mental health.

Keynote speaker Jessica Latin shared that she didn’t take of herself well when attempting to balance a career in the Louisiana Department of Family and Children’s Services and a family.

Latin, now a licensed counselor with her own practice (JL Counseling), said women must find time to invest in their own physical, mental, social, professional and spiritual well-being.

“I worked in positions where I did not take care of myself, and it really took a toll on my mental health and my body,” said Latin, who added that prolonged exposure to constant and consistent stress is the most harmful to individuals. “You have to advocate for yourself.

“It can be something as simple as taking short walks while at work to promote physical health, finding a hobby or activity that you’re passionate about that can impact social and emotional well-being, or taking time to read an article that can benefit your professional development. Start by finding one or two things per week that you can do for yourself. It will impact your mood and ultimately make you happier and more productive.”

Sam Ortiz, a social worker at the Philadelphia Center, said she implemented her version of self-care by empowering herself to live her most authentic truth.

“My empowerment didn’t come until I accepted myself fully and I allowed myself to be who I am out in this world,” said Ortiz, a ‘not straight’ woman who came out at age 20. “Once I found empowerment in who I was and who I wanted to be, then I was able to live my truth and live my authentic life.

“I was able to take that self-empowerment and the things that I felt and use that to try and empower the community around me. That doesn’t mean that you have to empower others the same way I do, but every single one of you has that inside of you. Once we focus on who we are, then we can find that and share it with others.”

Ortiz, an LSUS alum who earned her bachelor’s degree in history, added that the University played a crucial role in her development.

Among the attendees were female LSUS students, and Provost Dr. Helen Taylor recalled what the campus and student body looked like when she entered the picture more than three decades ago as a “nervous junior faculty member.”

The majority of students were men, and the majority of faculty members were men clad in suits.

“As we celebrate a record enrollment of 10,214 students this spring, about 62 percent of our students are female, and that was the inverse of when I got here 34 years ago,” Taylor said. “In particular, the majority of students in our popular Master of Business Administration program are women.

“Women are seeking credentials, advanced credentials at that, to enter the workforce like never before. When I was in high school, women pretty much had to choose between having a career or a family. Even though women are still lagging behind in the money we earn compared to men, society has given us some supports and ways to have both.”

A support system offers critical guidance, and conference officials invited local professionals in attendance to sign up for a mentorship network to guide LSUS students.

Angel Martin, who described the difficulties of a childhood in which her mother and father struggled with drug addictions, said she found her support through sports and other organizations at Bossier High.

“Mentors matter. In my mind, I was on a path that wasn’t going to end with me standing in front of you here today,” said Martin, who directs a new fitness center at LSU Health Shreveport. “Because certain people stepped in and said, ‘You can be better,’ I started to believe in myself and found a sense of belonging and appreciation.

“For me, mentors made the difference between me being a statistic and a success. I wish I could go back and thank those people every day for the role they played in my life.”

Martin found further support in a local triathlon group as an adult. She qualified for and competed in the IRONMAN World Championships in Hawaii this past fall thanks in part to the support of that group.

In addition to messages from the key speakers, attendees also participated in breakout sessions featuring different topics.

Dr. LaTienda Pierre led a session about creating community partnerships to address equity issues.

Dr. Margaret Gifford used her background in behavioral science to combat dissatisfaction in the workplace.

The local volunteer base is in need of replenishment, and Dr. Heather Carpenter discussed philanthropy by women to causes and charities that impact women.

No one is more critical of themselves than that individual, and Amy Hay-Young explored how to conquer those limiting beliefs.

The first three breakout session presenters are LSUS faculty and staff while Hay-Young co-founded Greater Self LLC, which offers life coaching and other inspiration.

Greater Self was one of a handful of vendors present at the conference, which also included The Center for Children and Families, Community Pathways, the YWCA and Reef Wellness.