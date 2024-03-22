Monday, March 25, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

The Bossier City Fire Department is NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

Are you looking for a Good job… or a GREAT CAREER. If you are a career seeker, the Bossier City Fire Department is hiring and accepting applications. The Bossier City Fire Department is looking for men and women who are seeking an exciting and rewarding career and who has a heart to serve the Citizens of Bossier City. You are encouraged to apply Today. The Bossier City Fire Dept. offers an opportunity to work for the BEST Fire Department in the State of Louisiana. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must pass a pre-employment screening process. The Bossier City Fire Department offers a good competitive salary, retirement and a great benefits package. Application packets can be picked up at Central Fire Station at 620 Benton Rd. You can also get more information or download an application at the Bossier City Fire Training Facebook page or by calling (318) 741-8330. Apply Today. The Deadline for applications is April 9, 2024.

You may also like

HSNWLA Holds 2nd Annual Golf Classic

Keep Bossier Beautiful gives away over 450 trees

Locals Participate in 22nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Ladybug Release Sponsored by...

Bossier Parish Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Collision in Shreveport

SBA Approves Governor Landry’s Request for a Disaster Declaration

LSU Health Shreveport and Air Force Global Strike Command Sign Cooperative Research and...

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

College baseball: Three former parish prep stars help NSU defeat SLU

Recent Articles

Women’s college basketball: William scores 16 as LSU rallies past MTSU to advance to Sweet 16
Photo gallery: Airline vs. Southwood baseball
HSNWLA Holds 2nd Annual Golf Classic

Featured

College baseball: Three former parish prep stars help NSU defeat SLU
Women’s college basketball: William scores 16 as LSU rallies past MTSU to advance to Sweet 16
Photo gallery: Airline vs. Southwood baseball
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign