The Bossier City Fire Department is NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

Are you looking for a Good job… or a GREAT CAREER. If you are a career seeker, the Bossier City Fire Department is hiring and accepting applications. The Bossier City Fire Department is looking for men and women who are seeking an exciting and rewarding career and who has a heart to serve the Citizens of Bossier City. You are encouraged to apply Today. The Bossier City Fire Dept. offers an opportunity to work for the BEST Fire Department in the State of Louisiana. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must pass a pre-employment screening process. The Bossier City Fire Department offers a good competitive salary, retirement and a great benefits package. Application packets can be picked up at Central Fire Station at 620 Benton Rd. You can also get more information or download an application at the Bossier City Fire Training Facebook page or by calling (318) 741-8330. Apply Today. The Deadline for applications is April 9, 2024.